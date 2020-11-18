Dolly Donates

Global  
 

Published
We're learning Dolly Parton gave $1 million to Covid-19 research at Vanderbilt, which is playing a big role in the development of a vaccine.

Here's another reason to love dolly parton.

East tennessee's own country music queen donated a million dollars to vanderbilt university medical center earlier this year to fund coronavirus research.

Vanderbilt ended up taking part in moderna's vaccine trials.

It's now the second coronavirus vaccine with a high success rate.

Those vaccinations could begin as early as late december.

Because of parton's big donation, "the dolly parton covid-19 research fund" is listed in the footnotes of the new england journal of medicine's report on the vaccine results -- along with 'the national institute of allergy and infectious diseases,' and emory




