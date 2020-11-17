Gym owners question the two week freeze and fear the worst

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 6 days ago

You might be able to go get your hair cut tomorrow -- but you wont be able to workout in person at your local gym.

Kezi 9 news reporter emma withrow is live at one of the last workout classes in core fusion fitness -- before shutting it down for at least two weeks..

Right matt and you can tell these people are giving this last workout their all... knowing they wont be able to come into the gym for at least two weeks.

The owner of core fusion told me after already losing 50,000 dollars from the first shut down... the stakes are high at this point.

A national study found that out of more than 49.4 million health club visits, only 0.0023 percent tested positive for covid-19..

So local gym owners are wondering why they're being punished for the rising case numbers in our state.

And to many employees and owners at these small gyms.... its more than just a place to workout.

Chris mikilas, owner core fusion fitness:i don't have a fallback plan.

There's no going to getting a job so to speak.

If this doesn't work, so this has to work derek cordell, manager inshape athletic club eugene: there's so many things about a gym that like it's it's important, you know, like it's important for not only your physical health but our mental health and so like i think it's very important that we we stay open the clients i spoke with at gyms today said working out is an escape for them, especially with everything going on in the world right now.

Doctor luedtke with lane county public health did get back to me and told me there were two outbreaks tied to gyms in lane county.

