Video Credit: WXXV - Published 8 minutes ago

Mississippi Power and Southern Company announced this morning a partnership to build the first smart neighborhood in the world exclusively featuring the Tesla solar roof in Lauderdale County.

2021 Smart Neighborhood to be built in Lauderdale County

