HS GBB: Memorial Defeats Tecumseh

The girls high school basketball courts..

We have a state ranked match- up between number 4 memorial and number 8 tecumseh... early going... tigers off to a quick start..

Payton murphy to ryleigh anslinger who's touch pass to emily mattingly nets the tigers two of her 15 points.

And now memorial flexes on defense..

Anslinger comes up with the steal on the inbounds and takes it herself..

She leads the way with 26 points and 6 steals.

Memorial in control.

Later..

Tigers continue to share the rock... savannah warren drains the top of the key triple.

Memorial would start the game on an 11-0 run.

Tecumseh looking to respond... karsyn flowers crosses..

Stops..

Pops..

And drops.

Braves are on the board... and still fighting... as lillee sullivan splits the defense... finding a wide open kaybree oxley for the two... more from her later.

Back come the tigers..

Warren feeds murphy down low..

She fakes me out on the up and under..

The tigers' lead is now ten points.

Tecumseh won't quit though..

Oxley comes up with the steal... hangs and its..

Braves trying to make the comeback..

But the tigers roar is too mighty..

Mattingly finds and open lydia bordfeld..

Who rattles home the