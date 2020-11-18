Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

High School Girls Basketball: Concordia Lutheran downs East Noble

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
High School Girls Basketball: Concordia Lutheran downs East Noble
Concordia Lutheran topped East Noble 58-34 at home on Tuesday night.

Wfft dot com... finally tonight... how about some high school girls hoops... east noble paying concordia a visit at the cage tonight...this one tight early on in this one... second quarter... cadets up three... annaka nelson the board and the easy stickback..

She had 18..

Concordia up five..

Knights come right back on the other end... grace patton cleans the offensive glass..

Gets the shot to go high off the backboard..

Lead back to three..next trip down... carly turner tickles the twine from distance straight away... team high 19 from her..

We're all tied up... back on the other end..

Cadets answer right back... londynn betts from deep..

Gives concordia a three point lead... it was all cadets




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

High School Girls Basketball: Kelham leads Garrett past New Haven [Video]

High School Girls Basketball: Kelham leads Garrett past New Haven

Bailey Kelham scored 22 points to help lead Garrett to a road victory over New Haven on Wednesday.

Credit: WFFTPublished
St. Patrick Girls Soccer: Jessica Harrison signs with PRCC [Video]

St. Patrick Girls Soccer: Jessica Harrison signs with PRCC

There are multi-sport athletes and then there’s Jessica Harrison. The St. Patrick senior has spent time with the basketball, volleyball, softball, track and field, and cheer programs at various..

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
High School Girls Basketball: Biloxi vs. Moss Point [Video]

High School Girls Basketball: Biloxi vs. Moss Point

Lady Indians also hosting Moss Point.

Credit: WXXVPublished