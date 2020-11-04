Global  
 

50 Cent Demands Lil Wayne Call Donald Trump For A Gun Charge Pardon

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 01:38s - Published
50 Cent Demands Lil Wayne Call Donald Trump For A Gun Charge Pardon

50 Cent Demands Lil Wayne Call Donald Trump For A Gun Charge Pardon

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com


Rapper Lil Wayne Hit With Gun Charge In Miami [Video]

Rapper Lil Wayne Hit With Gun Charge In Miami

Authorities said they found the weapon when they searched the jet on December 23rd at Opa-locka Executive Airport.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:24Published
Lil Wayne Hit With Federal Weapons Charge in Florida [Video]

Lil Wayne Hit With Federal Weapons Charge in Florida

Lil Wayne Hit With Federal Weapons Charge in Florida. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida has charged Lil Wayne with a federal weapons charge. . The charge is one count of..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published
Lil Wayne got dumped after publicly supporting President Donald Trump [Video]

Lil Wayne got dumped after publicly supporting President Donald Trump

Lil Wayne's girlfriend has dumped him after he publicly supported President Donald Trump

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:12Published