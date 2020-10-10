11pm Library Kids 11172020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 minutes ago

A new program allows students in Lexington's Cardinal Valley neighborhood to go to a free "Learning Lab" as Fayette County students continue to learn online.

The lexington public library teamed up with the y-m-c-a to put it on monday through thursday at the village branch library location.

The library provides the learning environment and the "y" provide the staff to run it.

The program also works with god's pantry food bank to give each student a take home meal.

As for the students...the program works with family resource coordinators at the schools to help identify which students could benefit.

The y and library say they hope it'll help kids learn while saving their parents money....it's something they're already seeing.

Kelli parmley, lexington public library: "you could see the relief on her mother's face that there was a place that she could bring her child to get help with something that she couldn't help her daughter with.

And, and that's why we're here.

And that's what we're doing it we want to be that relief.

And that help.

And that barrier, that broken barrier for any family that needs it."

To continue to offer the program at no cost to the families... the learning lab is looking for more private funding and also hopes to expand to another location downtown.

