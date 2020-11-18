Video Credit: WKTV - Published 6 days ago

With just four of 12 ECAC member schools still intending to play men's and women's ice hockey this winter, Colgate will attempt to play on.

Colgate intends to proceed with ice hockey season despite cancellations among conference opponents

Despite a couple more member schools in the conference cancelling their seasons in the past couple of days - colgate will still move forward.

We received confirmation from colgate athletics today that the school is still planning on holding its men's and women's ice hockey seasons this winter.

Yesterday - conference opponent r-p-i cancelled its season and today - union did so as well.

With the ivy league previously cancelling all winter sports for its member schools - that leaves just four out of the 12 e- c-a-c teams still intent on playing.

No season schedule for the raiders program's have been released just yet - but the school is planning on making an official announcement regarding the hockey season within the next few days.

