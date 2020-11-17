Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dolly Parton Funded Coronavirus Vaccine

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Dolly Parton Funded Coronavirus Vaccine

Dolly Parton Funded Coronavirus Vaccine

In April, Dolly Parton contributed $1 million to coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University.

That research helped produce the Moderna vaccine, which the biotech firm said is 94.5% effective.

The vaccine will hopefully effective bat preventing COVID-19, says Business Insider.

Parton is a longtime philanthropist as well as a shrewd businesswoman.

Now, she may be a part of vaccine history in a time where a vaccine is desperately needed.

This is just another example of the ultrawealthy singer's quiet policy work.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Reporter Update: Local Doctor Takes Part In Moderna Vaccine Trials [Video]

Reporter Update: Local Doctor Takes Part In Moderna Vaccine Trials

KDKA's Amy Wadas talks to a local doctor who is taking part in the Moderna coronavirus vaccine trials.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:48Published
Dolly Parton's Donation Helped Fund Moderna's Breakthrough Coronavirus Vaccine Research [Video]

Dolly Parton's Donation Helped Fund Moderna's Breakthrough Coronavirus Vaccine Research

In April, less than a month after Covid-19 was officially declared a pandemic, Dolly Parton donated $1 million to coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University. More than seven months later, it's been..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:36Published
Dolly Parton Donated to Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Research [Video]

Dolly Parton Donated to Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Research

Dolly Parton Donated to Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Research. On Monday, it was revealed that Moderna's coronavirus vaccine has proven to be almost 95% effective. 74-year-old country music icon Dolly..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published