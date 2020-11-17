Dolly Parton Funded Coronavirus Vaccine
In April, Dolly Parton contributed $1 million to coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University.
That research helped produce the Moderna vaccine, which the biotech firm said is 94.5% effective.
The vaccine will hopefully effective bat preventing COVID-19, says Business Insider.
Parton is a longtime philanthropist as well as a shrewd businesswoman.
Now, she may be a part of vaccine history in a time where a vaccine is desperately needed.
This is just another example of the ultrawealthy singer's quiet policy work.