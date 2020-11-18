Conspiracy Theorists Storm Hospitals In Utah
Utah is posting record hospitalizations, according to the Utah Department of Health.
Conspiracy theorists have tried to enter hospitals to prove that the COVID-19 case surge is a hoax.
Utah is recruiting medical professionals from out of state, reports Business Insider.
85% of ICU beds are currently being used, with almost half being COVID-19 related.
Though the "hoax" situations are few and isolated, they are taking up worker's time and energy.