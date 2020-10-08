Global  
 

Argentina seeks wealth tax for COVID-19 relief

Argentina seeks wealth tax for COVID-19 relief

Argentina seeks wealth tax for COVID-19 relief

The lower house of Argentina's Congress on Tuesday began debating a bill seeking to raise $3.75 billion through a tax on large fortunes to finance programs aimed at helping families hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

