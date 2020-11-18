Cajuns Battle Central Arkansas in Home Finale

Video Credit: KADN - Published 1 minute ago

Arkansas.

The ragin cajuns have clinched the the sun belt conference west division.

They have three games to get ready for the sun belt conference title game next moth starting with central arkansas this saturday.

Billy napie's team does't want to look past any opponent at this point in the season and they want to be the best version of themselves."it is good to win the west and secure that spot," ragi' cajuns head coach billy napier said.

"the big thing for our thing is keeping the momentum that we do have and working hard to improve.

Central arkansas is a unique opponent and they have an extensive history and tradition of winning.""it starts tomorrow," louisiana running back trey regas said.

"we are going to in here and meet with our coaches and figure out what we need to get better at and go from there."

"we play to our standard but it could have been better," louisiana running back chris smith said.

"we are going to work at it and be even better and keep doing our jobs."

The defense setting the tone for the ragi' cajuns.

They have forced at least two turnovers for four straight weeks.

The longest streak doing that since 2014.