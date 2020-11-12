Judge skeptical of Trump lawsuit in Pennsylvania

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:30s - Published
A judge on Tuesday appeared skeptical of President Donald Trump's request to block officials from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Pennsylvania, underscoring the difficulties the Trump campaign has faced in challenging the outcome of the U.S. election.

This report published by Chris Dignam.

RUDY GIULIANI: "May it please the court... My name is Rudolph Giuliani and I'm here on behalf of the... the Plaintiffs." Rudy Giuliani, who is spearheading President Donald Trump's legal fight to block President-elect Joe Biden from being certified as the winner of Pennsylvania, claimed at a hearing in federal court on Tuesday in Williamsport that allowed remote access to live audio... GIULIANI: "Fraudulent!" ...that there was not only voting fraud in Pennsylvania, but that it was nationwide, offering no evidence to back up that claim.

GIULIANI: "The best description of this situation is it's a widespread nationwide, uh, voter fraud, of which this is a part." Lawyers representing several Pennsylvania counties in the lawsuit called Giuliani's claims "disgraceful." PENNSYLVANIA LAWYER MARK ARONCHICK: "I don't think that Mr. Giuliani has even read Judge Ranjan's opinion or even understands it... Mr. Giuliani is talking about another case, some invented case, some fantasy world case.

But the case before your honor, they removed all of those allegations.

Gone... I mean, this is... This... this just is, is disgraceful in an American courtroom of any place." Despite Giuliani's sweeping claims, the Pennsylvania lawsuit -- which initially included claims that Trump campaign observers were denied access to ballot counting -- narrowed the case to focus on an allegation that some voters were improperly allowed to fix or "cure" their ballots.

GIULIANI: "As far as we're concerned your honor, those ballots could've been from Mickey Mouse." The judge in the case appeared skeptical of the request to block officials from certifying the vote, saying that halting certification would effectively disenfranchise all voters in Pennsylvania.

U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE MATTHEW BRANN: "At bottom, you are asking this court to invalidate more than 6.8 million votes, which we just heard about from counsel, thereby disenfranchising every single voter in the Commonwealth.

Can you tell me how this result can possibly be justified?" The judge indicated he would not immediately rule on the case, and as it unfolded, Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruled in a separate lawsuit that the elections board in Philadelphia acted reasonably in keeping Trump campaign observers 15 feet away from counting tables, rejecting an appeal from Trump's campaign.




Giuliani argues to block Biden win in Pennsylvania

 Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal attorney, returned to federal court Tuesday after a long hiatus to accuse Democrats of hatching a nationwide conspiracy..
Biden picks for top White House jobs draw contrast with Trump not only on policy but also style

 Biden is filling out his West Wing even as Trump continues to dispute the results of the Nov. 3 election with lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Penn. bolsters mask, COVID test rules amid surge

 Pennsylvania is strengthening its mask mandate and will require out-of-state travelers to test negative for the coronavirus before arrival. (Nov. 17)
 
Jeremy Corbyn 'to be readmitted to Labour Party'

Jeremy Corbyn 'to be readmitted to Labour Party'

Jeremy Corbyn will be readmitted to Labour weeks after he was suspended forsaying the scale of anti-Semitism in the party was "dramatically overstated",PA understands. A source close to the former opposition leader said Mr Corbynwould be readmitted, though has not yet been formally told, following ameeting of the disputes panel of the party's ruling National ExecutiveCommittee.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

'We're partnering for bulk production of Covid-19 vaccine': Indian Envoy to US

'We're partnering for bulk production of Covid-19 vaccine': Indian Envoy to US

Indian ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu spoke on the priority of Indo-US ties. Sandhu said that President-elect Joe Biden was immediately focusing on the Covid-19 issue. He added that India will be a significant partner for bulk production of vaccine.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:56Published

Biden says looks forward to working closely with Modi on shared global challenges, including Covid

 US President-elect Joe Biden has said that he looks forward to working closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on shared global challenges, including..
Michigan Republicans Backtrack After Refusing to Certify Election Results

 G.O.P. members of the elections board in Wayne County, which includes Detroit and is heavily Democratic, reversed their decision to hold up approval of Joe..
Giuliani Is Said to Seek $20,000 a Day Payment for Trump Legal Work

 Last week, the president put the former New York mayor in charge of the court challenges to his loss in the election. Since then they have suffered nothing but..
Rudy Giuliani's conspiracy theories could be dangerous to democracy, experts say

 (CNN)Rudy Giuliani's increasingly outlandish claims of election fraud have former federal officials worried that theories peddled by the man once dubbed..
Rudy Giuliani Defends Trump After President Tweets 'He Won'

Rudy Giuliani Defends Trump After President Tweets 'He Won'

Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge Joe Biden's victory for the first time this weekend by tweeting "he won". He made it clear he will continue to mount a legal challenge and try to overturn the election result. Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani quickly defended the president, denying Trump was conceding the race.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:35Published

US election 'far from over' in Arizona, Donald Trump claims 'big victory' in Nevada

 The head of Arizona's Republican Party has insisted "the election is far from over", as Donald Trump hailed a "big victory" in Nevada, and Georgia's recount..
Covid 19 coronavirus: US brought to its knees as cases surge in every state

 The United States is at breaking point as the country reports more than a million coronavirus cases within the past week.It's an unimaginable figure, and an..
Trump fires top U.S. cybersecurity official

Trump fires top U.S. cybersecurity official

President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired the top U.S. cybersecurity official Chris Krebs in a tweet, accusing him without evidence of making a "highly inaccurate" statement on the security of the U.S. election.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:04Published

U.S. judge skeptical of Trump bid to halt Biden win in Pennsylvania

A judge on Tuesday appeared skeptical of President Donald Trump's request to block officials from...
Pennsylvania officials ask judge to toss Trump lawsuit over election results

Officials in the election battleground state of Pennsylvania on Thursday asked a federal judge to...
US election: Three lawyers for Donald Trump campaign team in Pennsylvania ask to withdraw - new attorney admits 'not much evidence'

Three more lawyers representing President Donald Trump's campaign in Pennsylvania have asked to...
President Donald Trump's Attorney Admits Joe Biden's Election Win

President Donald Trump's Attorney Admits Joe Biden's Election Win

President Donald Trump's attorney in his Pennsylvania election lawsuit has already acknowledged there are no "bombshells" that will "derail a Biden presidency."

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:02Published
Trump Campaign Withdrawing A Request From Within It's Lawsuit In Pennsylvania

Trump Campaign Withdrawing A Request From Within It's Lawsuit In Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump's campaign is withdrawing a central request in its lawsuit seeking to stop the certification of the election results in Pennsylvania, where Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump to..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 01:04Published
Trump Campaign Retreats From Key Claim In Pennsylvania Lawsuit

Trump Campaign Retreats From Key Claim In Pennsylvania Lawsuit

President Donald Trump's campaign is withdrawing a central part of its lawsuit seeking to stop the certification of the election results in Pennsylvania, where Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump to..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:56Published