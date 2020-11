The Crown: Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Why We Can’t Stop Talking About It

The Crown: Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Why We Can’t Stop Talking About It

In the new season of “The Crown,” Gillian Anderson takes on the role of the “Iron Lady.”...

The new season of "The Crown," released on Netflix on Sunday, covers the escalation of conflict in...

Season 4 of "The Crown" has brought Margaret Thatcher to the Netflix series – and viewers are...