DIA TSA agent dies of COVID-19; niece hopes his story will encourage people to stay home for the holidays

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:46s - Published
A beloved uncle and Transportation Security Administrator at Denver International Airport recently lost his battle to COVID-19.

Now, his niece is hoping his story will encourage people not to travel during the holidays.


