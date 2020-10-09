9 dead, 17 injured after trucks collided in Gujarat's Vadodara

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:09s
Two trucks collided in Gujarat's Vadodara on morning of Nov 18, which resulted in major accident at Waghodia Crossing Highway.

Nine people died while 17 injured in the accident.

The injured admitted to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.


