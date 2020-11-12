Four-day long Chhath Puja commences today

A day after Jharkhand government issued an order to not permit Chhath Puja in water bodies amid COVID-19, on November 17 issued new guidelines. As per new guidelines, people now can celebrate Chhath Puja at river banks and ponds while following all COVID19 protocols, informed state Chief Minister Hemant Soren while speaking to media persons. He said, "It has been decided that Chhath Puja can be celebrated at river banks and ponds while following all COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
Members of BJP Purvanchal Morcha took out a protest march to the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The members of Purvanchal Morcha protested over Delhi government's decision to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations at ghats in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The Delhi government has banned community celebrations of Chhath Puja on river banks, ghats and temples amid increasing number of COVID-19 cases.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a press conference in Patna and said that it is not decided yet when the oath ceremony will take place, whether after Diwali or Chhath. 'We are analysing the results of this election. Members of all four parties will meet tomorrow,' he said.
Having mutual tolerance and regards for each other's beliefs is the characteristic of Indian society. Keeping it alive are a few Muslim families in the Aligarh city of Uttar Pradesh who light up the evening of their Hindu brothers by making beautiful clay lamps. Today let's take you to meet one such Muslim family who has been doing this work for years now.
An epicentre of faiths, a place where brotherhood and bonhomie between many religions have flourished and prospered, the Dargah of Hazrat Syed Salar Masood Ghazi situated in a small town in Uttar Pradesh is one such melange of diversities. Situated in Bahraich district, the Shrine witnesses a rush of devotees throughout the day. Whether one is a Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or from any other community, devotees come here to offer their prayers to the Sufi Saint who propagated the messages of righteousness and truthfulness. It is believed that Syed Salar Masood or Ghazi Miyan was a revered Muslim figure. By the 12th century, he had become famous as a warrior. Devotees visit this dargah in order to seek the blessings of the revered saint. It is believed that the Sufi Saint fulfils the wishes of all and nobody returns empty-handed from here. The Dargah also observes 'Urs' annually when people from different religious communities throng the dargah to seek his blessings. The Shrine showcases religious tolerance by drawing people from different faiths who leave aside their differences and pray for peace and harmony. The Dargah of Hazrat Syed Salar Masood Ghazi is a perfect example of communal harmony that is witnessed throughout the length and breadth of our country. The solidarity among the different religious communities has remained a hallmark of India's unity since time immemorial.
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh Chouhan visited Lord Balaji in Tirumala town of Chittoor district on November 18. They offered prayers at the temple. CM Chouhan said, "I prayed for the well being of people of Madhya Pradesh."
After the electoral setbacks in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, many had predicted that the BJP’s dominance in national politics was waning. Protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, the farm related acts, the slowdown in the economy, the Covid crisis and the exodus of migrant exodus that followed the imposition of nationwide lockdown had led many to question the BJP’s electoral chances in Bihar and the other states where bypolls were held. However, the BJP’s dominant performance in Bihar and the near sweep in the bypolls held in several states have put all speculations to rest. So what does the BJP’s electoral victory mean for the saffron party as it turns its focus to West Bengal. Watch the latest edition of HT Explains for all the details.
One person died and more than 20 were injured after a truck collided with a private bus in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. The incident took place at zero point on Lucknow-Delhi highway. Injured have been shifted to the hospital for further treatment. The bus was coming from Punjab and its destination point was Bihar.
State Health Minister Satyendar Jain said today that Delhi will not be put under another lockdown in the wake of the third wave of COVID-19 since it has already peaked out, dismissing all speculation...