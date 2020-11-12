Four-day long Chhath Puja commences today

Chhath Puja started on November 18.

This is the four-day long Hindu festival which is mainly observed by the people of Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Today, people observe 'Nahai Khai' which is the first day of the festival.

On first day of Chhath Puja, people cook 'satvik' food and serve it to deity as 'bhog'.

The celebration will conclude with married women offering 'argha' to Sun God in the morning.