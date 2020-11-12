Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Four-day long Chhath Puja commences today

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Four-day long Chhath Puja commences today

Four-day long Chhath Puja commences today

Chhath Puja started on November 18.

This is the four-day long Hindu festival which is mainly observed by the people of Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Today, people observe 'Nahai Khai' which is the first day of the festival.

On first day of Chhath Puja, people cook 'satvik' food and serve it to deity as 'bhog'.

The celebration will conclude with married women offering 'argha' to Sun God in the morning.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chhath Chhath Ancient Hindu festival dedicated to the solar deity Surya and the folk goddess Ṣaṣṭhī

People can celebrate Chhath Puja at river banks with COVID norms: Jharkhand CM [Video]

People can celebrate Chhath Puja at river banks with COVID norms: Jharkhand CM

A day after Jharkhand government issued an order to not permit Chhath Puja in water bodies amid COVID-19, on November 17 issued new guidelines. As per new guidelines, people now can celebrate Chhath Puja at river banks and ponds while following all COVID19 protocols, informed state Chief Minister Hemant Soren while speaking to media persons. He said, "It has been decided that Chhath Puja can be celebrated at river banks and ponds while following all COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:08Published
BJP Purvanchal Morcha takes out protest march over Delhi govt's ban on Chhath Puja at ghats [Video]

BJP Purvanchal Morcha takes out protest march over Delhi govt's ban on Chhath Puja at ghats

Members of BJP Purvanchal Morcha took out a protest march to the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The members of Purvanchal Morcha protested over Delhi government's decision to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations at ghats in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The Delhi government has banned community celebrations of Chhath Puja on river banks, ghats and temples amid increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:49Published

SC allows use of green crackers for 2 hours

 The Supreme Court on Friday endorsed the NGT order allowing bursting of green crackers for two hours for Diwali, Chhath Puja, Gurupurab, Christmas and New Year..
IndiaTimes
Date for oath ceremony not yet decided: CM Nitish Kumar [Video]

Date for oath ceremony not yet decided: CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a press conference in Patna and said that it is not decided yet when the oath ceremony will take place, whether after Diwali or Chhath. 'We are analysing the results of this election. Members of all four parties will meet tomorrow,' he said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published

Hinduism Hinduism Religion and way of life

Muslim woman in Aligarh makes clay lamps for Hindu festival [Video]

Muslim woman in Aligarh makes clay lamps for Hindu festival

Having mutual tolerance and regards for each other's beliefs is the characteristic of Indian society. Keeping it alive are a few Muslim families in the Aligarh city of Uttar Pradesh who light up the evening of their Hindu brothers by making beautiful clay lamps. Today let's take you to meet one such Muslim family who has been doing this work for years now.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:30Published
Shrine of Ghazi Miyan in Bahraich attracts people of all faiths [Video]

Shrine of Ghazi Miyan in Bahraich attracts people of all faiths

An epicentre of faiths, a place where brotherhood and bonhomie between many religions have flourished and prospered, the Dargah of Hazrat Syed Salar Masood Ghazi situated in a small town in Uttar Pradesh is one such melange of diversities. Situated in Bahraich district, the Shrine witnesses a rush of devotees throughout the day. Whether one is a Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or from any other community, devotees come here to offer their prayers to the Sufi Saint who propagated the messages of righteousness and truthfulness. It is believed that Syed Salar Masood or Ghazi Miyan was a revered Muslim figure. By the 12th century, he had become famous as a warrior. Devotees visit this dargah in order to seek the blessings of the revered saint. It is believed that the Sufi Saint fulfils the wishes of all and nobody returns empty-handed from here. The Dargah also observes 'Urs' annually when people from different religious communities throng the dargah to seek his blessings. The Shrine showcases religious tolerance by drawing people from different faiths who leave aside their differences and pray for peace and harmony. The Dargah of Hazrat Syed Salar Masood Ghazi is a perfect example of communal harmony that is witnessed throughout the length and breadth of our country. The solidarity among the different religious communities has remained a hallmark of India's unity since time immemorial.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:10Published

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

SC junks Shiksha Mitras' pleas against UP govt's decision to raise cut-off marks

 As many as 69,000 vacancies were to be filled whose cut-off was raised to 65 for the general and 60 for the reserved categories.
DNA
CM Shivraj Chouhan, his wife offer prayers to Lord Balaji in Tirumala [Video]

CM Shivraj Chouhan, his wife offer prayers to Lord Balaji in Tirumala

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh Chouhan visited Lord Balaji in Tirumala town of Chittoor district on November 18. They offered prayers at the temple. CM Chouhan said, "I prayed for the well being of people of Madhya Pradesh."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:53Published

SC allows UP govt to fill up 69,000 posts for teachers as per results declared in May

 The Supreme Court Wednesday allowed the Uttar Pradesh government to fill up vacancies for 69,000 assistant basic teachers in the state as per the results it..
IndiaTimes

Jharkhand Jharkhand State in eastern India

HT Explains: Modi magic helps BJP reassert its dominance in Bihar & beyond [Video]

HT Explains: Modi magic helps BJP reassert its dominance in Bihar & beyond

After the electoral setbacks in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, many had predicted that the BJP’s dominance in national politics was waning. Protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, the farm related acts, the slowdown in the economy, the Covid crisis and the exodus of migrant exodus that followed the imposition of nationwide lockdown had led many to question the BJP’s electoral chances in Bihar and the other states where bypolls were held. However, the BJP’s dominant performance in Bihar and the near sweep in the bypolls held in several states have put all speculations to rest. So what does the BJP’s electoral victory mean for the saffron party as it turns its focus to West Bengal. Watch the latest edition of HT Explains for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 22:44Published

PM Modi congratulates people of Jharkhand on state's foundation day

 "My heartiest greetings to all the residents of the state on the foundation day of Jharkhand. On this occasion, I wish all the people happiness, prosperity and..
IndiaTimes

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

Speaking without doing anything is not introspection: Adhir Ranjan's dig at Kapil Sibal

 Hitting out at Kapil Sibal for his remarks over the Congress' dismal performance in the Bihar polls and by-elections, party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has..
IndiaTimes
1 dead, more than 20 injured in bus and truck collision in Moradabad [Video]

1 dead, more than 20 injured in bus and truck collision in Moradabad

One person died and more than 20 were injured after a truck collided with a private bus in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. The incident took place at zero point on Lucknow-Delhi highway. Injured have been shifted to the hospital for further treatment. The bus was coming from Punjab and its destination point was Bihar.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:49Published

Solar deity Solar deity Sky deity who represents the Sun

Related news from verified sources

Chhath Puja 2020: What is Nahay Khay? Know significance, muhurat, vrat vidhi

The four-day-long Chhath Puja begins on Wednesday, November 18. The festival is majorly celebrated in...
DNA - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Minister says Delhi has crossed peak of third wave, no lockdown|Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Minister says Delhi has crossed peak of third wave, no lockdown|Oneindia News

State Health Minister Satyendar Jain said today that Delhi will not be put under another lockdown in the wake of the third wave of COVID-19 since it has already peaked out, dismissing all speculation...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:33Published