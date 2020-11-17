George Clooney didn't know 'how un-full' his life was until he met Amal Clooney
George Clooney didn't know "how un-full" his life was until he met Amal Clooney.
George Clooney admits he didn't know 'how un-full' his life was until he met wife AmalGeorge Clooney didn't know "how un-full" his life was until he met Amal Clooney.
George Clooney Opened Up About How Marrying Amal Changed His LifeThe once-famed bachelor is now a Wife Guy.
George Clooney Says 'Everything Changed' When He Met AmalIn GQ's 25th annual Men of the Year issue, George Clooney opens up about filling a “huge empty space” after marrying Amal and raising their twins.