All-Electric Ford E-Transit Powers the Future of Business with Next-Level Software, Services and Capability

As E-Transit prepares to bring commercial vehicle customers more productivity, Ford is expanding its offering of fleet management tools to provide electric-vehicle data, charging reports and web-based pre-conditioning, plus new features that can help secure vehicles and help enhance driver performance.

With new fleet-wide energy monitoring and vehicle management tools from Ford Commercial Solutions, available through easy-to-use app and web-based interfaces, Ford is helping European commercial fleets and businesses make a seamless transition to electric vehicles.

These features will be available to E-Transit customers when the vehicle starts launching in spring 2022.