Random COVID-19 testing at Delhi-Noida border starts today
Random COVID-19 testing begins from November 18 for the people coming from Delhi to Noida.
The decision of random sampling came during a virtual meeting of health department officials and senior administration and with GautamBuddha Nagar District Magistrate Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj amid increase in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.
The random sampling is being done by a rapid antigen-based test.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the national capital recorded 6,396 positive cases of COVID-19 on November 17. He added that 50,000 test had been conducted with 13 per cent positivity ratio. Jain informed that 9,200 hospital beds are occupied and 7,600 beds are vacant in Delhi.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain denounced the lockdown rumours in the national capital. He said, "There'll be no lockdown but there can be local restrictions at some busy places. Maximum tests are being conducted which we'll further increase."
