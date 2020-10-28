Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Random COVID-19 testing at Delhi-Noida border starts today

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Random COVID-19 testing at Delhi-Noida border starts today

Random COVID-19 testing at Delhi-Noida border starts today

Random COVID-19 testing begins from November 18 for the people coming from Delhi to Noida.

The decision of random sampling came during a virtual meeting of health department officials and senior administration and with GautamBuddha Nagar District Magistrate Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj amid increase in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

The random sampling is being done by a rapid antigen-based test.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

7,600 beds for COVID-19 patients lying vacant in Delhi: Satyendar Jain [Video]

7,600 beds for COVID-19 patients lying vacant in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the national capital recorded 6,396 positive cases of COVID-19 on November 17. He added that 50,000 test had been conducted with 13 per cent positivity ratio. Jain informed that 9,200 hospital beds are occupied and 7,600 beds are vacant in Delhi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published
No chance of fresh lockdown in Delhi: Satyendar Jain [Video]

No chance of fresh lockdown in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain denounced the lockdown rumours in the national capital. He said, "There'll be no lockdown but there can be local restrictions at some busy places. Maximum tests are being conducted which we'll further increase."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Noida Noida City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Random COVID-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from Wednesday

 This decision was taken at a virtual meeting of senior administration and health department officials with District Magistrate Suhas LY on Tuesday amid a spike..
DNA
Watch: Heavy smog In Delhi as air quality remains in ‘severe’ category [Video]

Watch: Heavy smog In Delhi as air quality remains in ‘severe’ category

Air quality in the national capital remained in the sever category for the fifth consecutive day. A thick layer of smog enveloped many parts of the capital and adjoining areas. NMany Visibility was low due to the smog and traffic was also slow in many parts in the early morning. Neighbouring cities of Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida also recorded ‘severe’ air quality. The Air Quality Index was at 472 in the 'severe' category at ITO. Air Quality Index was at 484 in Anand Vihar, 470 in Mundka, 465 Okhla Phase 2 and 468 in Wazirpur, all in 'severe category', as per CPCB. With Diwali around the corner, pollution levels are likely to rise further in the coming days. The Delhi government has already banned firecrackers in the city to prevent further spike in pollution. PM10 levels in Delhi-NCR stood at 575 microgram per cubic meter at 9 am, the highest since November 15 last year, when it was 637 microgram per cubic meter, according to CPCB data. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:58Published

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj Badminton player

Random COVID testing to start in worst-hit areas: Gautam Budh Nagar DM [Video]

Random COVID testing to start in worst-hit areas: Gautam Budh Nagar DM

To curb the spread of COVID-19, random sampling and use micro containment strategy will start in highly impacted areas, informed Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, DM, Gautam Budh Nagar on November 17.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published

Gautam Buddh Nagar district Gautam Buddh Nagar district District of Uttar Pradesh in India

‘Pride Station’: North India gets first metro station dedicated to transgenders in Noida [Video]

‘Pride Station’: North India gets first metro station dedicated to transgenders in Noida

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) officially renamed one of its stations as ‘Pride Station’ on October 28. The station is dedicated to the transgender community, a first for Metro services in northern India. Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma unveiled the new name of the station. Earlier, the station in Noida was known as the Sector 50 station. Six members of the transgender community have also been recruited by NMRC. The initiative was inspired by the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, passed by the Centre for the protection of the rights of the transgender people and working towards their welfare. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:14Published

Related videos from verified sources

‘Increasing ICU beds to 6,000, doubling daily Covid testing in Delhi’: Centre [Video]

‘Increasing ICU beds to 6,000, doubling daily Covid testing in Delhi’: Centre

Centre on Tuesday briefed on the Covid-19 situation in India. VK Paul, Member (Health) Niti Aayog, spoke on increasing the number of ICU beds in Delhi. Paul also spoke on increasing the number of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:06Published
Manpower will be increased to inspect over 4,000 containment areas in Delhi: Centre [Video]

Manpower will be increased to inspect over 4,000 containment areas in Delhi: Centre

Manpower will be increased to inspect over 4,000 containment areas in Delhi following the government-induced Standard Operating Procedures, said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of Union Health Ministry while..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:11Published
Will fresh lockdown be imposed in Delhi?: Watch Satyendar Jain’s response [Video]

Will fresh lockdown be imposed in Delhi?: Watch Satyendar Jain’s response

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that there is no chance of reimposition of lockdown in the national capital. ‘There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don't think it will..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:08Published