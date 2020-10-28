Random COVID-19 testing at Delhi-Noida border starts today

Watch: Heavy smog In Delhi as air quality remains in ‘severe’ category



Air quality in the national capital remained in the sever category for the fifth consecutive day. A thick layer of smog enveloped many parts of the capital and adjoining areas. NMany Visibility was low due to the smog and traffic was also slow in many parts in the early morning. Neighbouring cities of Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida also recorded ‘severe’ air quality. The Air Quality Index was at 472 in the 'severe' category at ITO. Air Quality Index was at 484 in Anand Vihar, 470 in Mundka, 465 Okhla Phase 2 and 468 in Wazirpur, all in 'severe category', as per CPCB. With Diwali around the corner, pollution levels are likely to rise further in the coming days. The Delhi government has already banned firecrackers in the city to prevent further spike in pollution. PM10 levels in Delhi-NCR stood at 575 microgram per cubic meter at 9 am, the highest since November 15 last year, when it was 637 microgram per cubic meter, according to CPCB data. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:58 Published on January 1, 1970