7,600 beds for COVID-19 patients lying vacant in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain denounced the lockdown rumours in the national capital. He said, "There'll be no lockdown but there can be local restrictions at some busy places. Maximum tests are being conducted which we'll further increase."
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain cited 'tests of outside patients' as one of the reasons of increase in numbers of COVID-19 tally. "Positivity rate is now below 13% from 15.33% last week. Though we are in the 3rd wave, the peak is now over. From here, we'll definitely see a downtrend. Around 16,500 beds have been reserved for COVID-19 and now there are around 8,000 beds available. There are many patients who are from outside but they get tests conducted here using Delhi address. We cannot refuse anyone for tests. As result, there is in an increase in numbers. Almost 25-30% outsiders are getting their tests done in Delhi," said Satyendar Jain during media brief.
Random COVID-19 testing begins from November 18 for the people coming from Delhi to Noida. The decision of random sampling came during a virtual meeting of health department officials and senior administration and with GautamBuddha Nagar District Magistrate Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj amid increase in COVID-19 cases in Delhi. The random sampling is being done by a rapid antigen-based test.
