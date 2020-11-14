7,600 beds for COVID-19 patients lying vacant in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

Global  
 

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the national capital recorded 6,396 positive cases of COVID-19 on November 17.

He added that 50,000 test had been conducted with 13 per cent positivity ratio.

Jain informed that 9,200 hospital beds are occupied and 7,600 beds are vacant in Delhi.


Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain denounced the lockdown rumours in the national capital. He said, "There'll be no lockdown but there can be local restrictions at some busy places. Maximum tests are being conducted which we'll further increase."

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain cited 'tests of outside patients' as one of the reasons of increase in numbers of COVID-19 tally. "Positivity rate is now below 13% from 15.33% last week. Though we are in the 3rd wave, the peak is now over. From here, we'll definitely see a downtrend. Around 16,500 beds have been reserved for COVID-19 and now there are around 8,000 beds available. There are many patients who are from outside but they get tests conducted here using Delhi address. We cannot refuse anyone for tests. As result, there is in an increase in numbers. Almost 25-30% outsiders are getting their tests done in Delhi," said Satyendar Jain during media brief.

Random COVID-19 testing begins from November 18 for the people coming from Delhi to Noida. The decision of random sampling came during a virtual meeting of health department officials and senior administration and with GautamBuddha Nagar District Magistrate Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj amid increase in COVID-19 cases in Delhi. The random sampling is being done by a rapid antigen-based test.

The lower house of Argentina's Congress on Tuesday began debating a bill seeking to raise $3.75 billion through a tax on large fortunes to finance programs aimed at helping families hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bryan Wood reports.

Los Angeles County tightens COVID-19 restrictions

 COVID-19 cases have more than doubled since the beginning of November, the county reported on Tuesday.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that there is no chance of reimposition of lockdown in the national capital. ‘There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don't think it will..

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on November 16 confirmed that there will be no reimposition of lockdown in the national capital. "Delhi reported 3,235 cases of coronavirus, 7,606 are recovered and..

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita, performed a puja here at Akshardham temple to mark the Diwali celebration. State Ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were also..

