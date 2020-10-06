South Australia to go into COVID-19 lockdown
South Australia to go into COVID-19 lockdown
South Australia announced a six-day lockdown on Wednesday to stamp out a fresh coronavirus outbreak which has put the country back on high alert.
Gloria Tso reports.
