South Australia to go into COVID-19 lockdown

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:19s - Published
South Australia announced a six-day lockdown on Wednesday to stamp out a fresh coronavirus outbreak which has put the country back on high alert.

Gloria Tso reports.


Covid 19 coronavirus: Why South Australia locked down - New terrifying virus strain revealed

 The strain of coronavirus wreaking havoc on South Australia has particular characteristics that are most concerning to authorities.As the state announced it was..
New Zealand Herald

South Australia introduces 6-day lockdown as COVID-19 'circuit-breaker'

 The South Australian government has announced comprehensive restrictions under a six-day lockdown as it fights to stamp out a coronavirus cluster. Universities,..
SBS

Covid-19: South Australia to enter 'circuit breaker' lockdown

 State officials say a "six day pause" on all community activity is crucial to curbing the virus' spread.
BBC News

Covid 19 coronavirus: South Australia, Adelaide shuts down for six days in immediate lockdown

 South Australian Premier Steven Marshall has announced an immediate six-day lockdown in a bid to squash Adelaide's growing cluster.Marshall said he needed to "go..
New Zealand Herald

South Australia plans six-day lockdown after 'highly contagious' COVID outbreak

South Australia on Wednesday declared a six-day lockdown to stamp out a highly contagious outbreak of...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Japan Today



Melbourne celebrates end of four-month lockdown [Video]

Melbourne celebrates end of four-month lockdown

Australia's second largest city, Melbourne, has emerged from a near four-monthlockdown due to coronavirus, with restaurants, cafes and bars reopening andoutdoor contact sports resuming.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published
Australia's COVID-19 hotspot partially eases lockdown [Video]

Australia's COVID-19 hotspot partially eases lockdown

Australia's state of Victoria, the epicenter of the country's coronavirus outbreak, will see more freedom of movement as of Monday after months-long restrictions, but retailers and restaurants must..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published
How can India revive growth? [Video]

How can India revive growth?

India is staring at its sharpest growth contraction on record. With more than five million Covid-19 cases so far, the country has announced a nearly 24 per cent slump in its economy in the three months..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 06:16Published