At least 10 killed, 16 injured in Vadodara accident; PM Modi condoles deaths

At least 10 people died and 16 others were injured in a road accident in Gujarat's Vadodara.

Accident occurred when two trucks collided at Waghodia Crossing Highway on early Wednesday morning.

Police said that the victims were heading towards Pavagadh in Panchmahal district.

Police added that the injured were rushed to hospital and a probe was initiated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and expressed grief over the road accident.

He said that the administration is providing all possible assistance to the needy.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

CM Rupani has instructed officials to provide immediate help to the victims.