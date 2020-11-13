At least 10 killed, 16 injured in Vadodara accident; PM Modi condoles deaths

Indian ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu spoke on the priority of Indo-US ties. Sandhu said that President-elect Joe Biden was immediately focusing on the Covid-19 issue. He added that India will be a significant partner for bulk production of vaccine. "We have seen President-elect Biden immediately focusing on Covid issue. He has created a special task force which includes many of the prominent names. So, that is the priority here and in that India will be a significant partner. We have been collaborating with the US particularly on the medical side. In past also, we partnered during the production of rotavirus vaccine. Now, we are partnering for the bulk production of Covid vaccines," the Indian envoy to US said. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to President-elect Biden over phone and congratulated him. The duo discussed various issues including Covid-19 and climate change.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:56Published
Two trucks collided in Gujarat's Vadodara on morning of Nov 18, which resulted in major accident at Waghodia Crossing Highway. Nine people died while 17 injured in the accident. The injured admitted to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.
COVID-19 patients and doctors celebrated Diwali at SSG Hospital in Gujarat's Vadodara on November 14. They were seen dancing, sharing sweets, and lighting 'diyas' on the occasion. Nation celebrated 'Festival of lights' Diwali yesterday. Gujarat has 12,389 active cases of coronavirus as of now.
Ingrained with rich values and various beliefs, India is known for its diverse religions and unique traditions. Since centuries, Sufi Saints in India have been dispersing the message of peace and harmony among diverse religious communities. Their followers have faithfully absorbed their message and endeavoured to maintain this secular fabric of the nation. The Dargah Hazrat Khwaja Dana in Surat district of Gujarat is the manifestation of this bonhomie between different religious communities of India.
Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani extended Diwali greetings to the countrymen "May blessings of goddess Durga and Laxmi be with people," wished CM Rupani. Nation is celebrating Diwali with religious zeal. Rupani also urged people to follow COVID SOPs while celebrating the festival.
Artists made over 100 rangolis at an art gallery in Gujarat's Rajkot on November 12. Rangolis were made as festivities of Diwali began. Around 35 artists made beautiful rangolis a two days ahead of Diwali. They have made rangolis of Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, Mother Teresa, corona warriors and other prominent personalities. Rangolis were made at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Art Gallery in Rajkot city.