True Indology a/c suspended after spat with IPS officer D Roopa | Oneindia News

Twitter was abuzz Wednesday morning with users asking for the handle of True Indology to be restored after it was suspended following a spat with IPS officer D Roopa over the use of firecrackers on Diwali.

The war of words was about whether the use of firecrackers on one of India's major festivals was a traditional practice or not.

Here is what happened.

#TrueIndology #Roopa #BringBackTrueIndology