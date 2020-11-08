|
|
|
Black Lives Matter activists demand justice for Quawan Charles in Brooklyn
Black Lives Matter activists demand justice for Quawan Charles in Brooklyn
Black Lives Matter activists took to streets of Brooklyn, New York City on Tuesday (November 17) to demand justice for 15-year-old Quawan Charles.
|
You Might Like
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
On the streets with Gideon's Army
Gideon's Army leaders were on the front lines of some of this summer's peaceful protests, challenging the city to view justice. But, for the Nashville group, it was more than just talk.
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 06:36Published
|
|