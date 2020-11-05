Global  
 

'In the hands of God:' Storm Iota pummels Central America

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:22s - Published
‘In the hands of God:’ Storm Iota pummels Central America

‘In the hands of God:’ Storm Iota pummels Central America

Puerto Cabezas still partly flooded after Hurricane Eta two weeks ago, again bears the brunt of the storm's impact.


'In the hands of God:' Central America bears brunt of powerful hurricane Iota

 PUERTO CABEZAS, Nicaragua (Reuters) - Hurricane Iota sent zinc roofing flying into the streets, toppled electricity poles and flayed palm trees as its core..
WorldNews
Nicaraguans ask for humanitarian aid after the devastation of Hurricane Eta

Nicaraguans ask for humanitarian aid after the devastation of Hurricane Eta

In Bilwi on Nicaragua's Caribbean coast, local residents inspect severe damaged caused in the area by Hurricane Eta.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Hurricane Iota batters Central America

 Hurricane Iota unleashed catastrophic winds and flooding on Nicaragua, just two weeks after Hurricane Eta devastated the same area.
CBS News
Hurricane Iota batters Central America [Video]

Hurricane Iota batters Central America

In a record-breaking year for Atlantic hurricanes, Iota is the first to reach Category 5 status and the second destructive hurricane to hit the region this month.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:29Published

Hurricane Iota mimics Eta as it pounds Central America

 Region already reeling from Eta's punch two weeks ago faces new foe in Iota.
CBS News

'We will never forget this year': Hurricane Iota roars through Caribbean coast just devastated by Eta

 Hurricane Iota hit as a dangerous Category 4 storm along almost the same stretch of Nicaragua's Caribbean coast that was devastated by Hurricane Eta.
 
USATODAY.com

Powerful Hurricane Iota roars ashore in Nicaragua

 Hurricane Iota has roared onto Nicaragua's Caribbean coast as a dangerous Category 4 storm on Monday, with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. It hit land along..
USATODAY.com

'In the hands of God:' Central America bears brunt of powerful hurricane Iota

'In the hands of God:' Central America bears brunt of powerful hurricane Iota PUERTO CABEZAS, Nicaragua (Reuters) - Hurricane Iota sent zinc roofing flying into the streets,...
WorldNews - Published


Donations Being Accepted To Help Victims Of Hurricane Iota

Donations Being Accepted To Help Victims Of Hurricane Iota

Hurricane Iota slammed Central America Tuesday after making landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 4 storm — unloading heavy rain and packing winds of 155 miles per hour. Now donations are being..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:48Published
Hurricane Iota Unloaded On Parts Of Central America

Hurricane Iota Unloaded On Parts Of Central America

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports on the storm's impact.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:35Published
'Rain dance' has new meaning as Colombian residents revel in wake of Hurricane Iota's floods

'Rain dance' has new meaning as Colombian residents revel in wake of Hurricane Iota's floods

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published