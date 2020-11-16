Global  
 

Jodie Comer insists boyfriend isn't a Donald Trump supporter

Jodie Comer has fired back at reports suggesting her boyfriend lacrosse player James Burke is a Donald Trump supporter, after screenshots from an alleged Instagram page appeared to show just that, while a Twitter campaign also suggested he was a registered Republican.


