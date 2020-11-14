Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prominent Indian Americans likely in Biden administration | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:01s - Published
Prominent Indian Americans likely in Biden administration | Oneindia News

Prominent Indian Americans likely in Biden administration | Oneindia News

Madhya Pradesh to get 'cow cabinet' for protection of cattle; Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slams Kapil Sibal, says 'those criticising Congress can join another party'; Indian American faces in Joe Biden administration likely, the possible candidates revealed; Taiwan grounds F-16 fighter jets after 1 goes missing and more news #CowCabinet #TeamBiden #IndianAmericans


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'We're partnering for bulk production of Covid-19 vaccine': Indian Envoy to US [Video]

'We're partnering for bulk production of Covid-19 vaccine': Indian Envoy to US

Indian ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu spoke on the priority of Indo-US ties. Sandhu said that President-elect Joe Biden was immediately focusing on the Covid-19 issue. He added that India will..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:56Published
Donald Trump's 'I won election' tweet invites meme fest: Watch | Oneindia News [Video]

Donald Trump's 'I won election' tweet invites meme fest: Watch | Oneindia News

When it was all but clear that Democratic candidate Joe Biden had won the election, US President Donald Trump declared on Twitter: I won the elction. This immediately invited a meme fest on the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:09Published
One Of Trump's Many Former Chiefs Of Staff Says Trump Is Harming National Security [Video]

One Of Trump's Many Former Chiefs Of Staff Says Trump Is Harming National Security

John Kelly, former chief of staff to President Donald Trump has accused Trump of hurting national security in his refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. The Office of the Director of National..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published