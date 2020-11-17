Lewis Hamilton vows to keep fighting against racial injustice
Lewis Hamilton vowed to keep fighting against racial injustice as he was namedthe most influential black person in Britain.
The newly crowned seven-timeFormula One world champion topped the Powerlist 2021, the annual list of themost powerful people of African, African Caribbean and African Americanheritage in the UK.