Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Keir Starmer questioned over Corbyn's Labour return

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Keir Starmer questioned over Corbyn's Labour return

Keir Starmer questioned over Corbyn's Labour return

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was questioned as he left home as to whether he will keep Jeremy Corbyn out of the parliamentary party after he was reinstated as a member three weeks after being suspended for his reaction to the EHRC report on anti-semitism.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Keir Starmer Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour anti-Semitism 'not exaggerated'

 Jeremy Corbyn says concerns over anti-Semitism within Labour are "neither exaggerated nor overstated". Last month, a report from the UK's human rights watchdog..
WorldNews
Sir Keir Starmer: Climate is the defining challenge of our era [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer: Climate is the defining challenge of our era

A preview of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's speech to the It's Time climatefestival, which starts on November 17. Sir Keir says "climate is the definingchallenge of our era" and his party is committed to a greener future.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:09Published
Starmer offers to work with Government on vaccine roll-out [Video]

Starmer offers to work with Government on vaccine roll-out

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the Government to “set out a strategy” and pull together in order to roll out a coronavirus vaccine to “the whole of the United Kingdom”. Sir Keir also welcomed the news of the successful trials of the US firm Moderna’s vaccine during a visit to Oxford University today. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:11Published

Sir Keir Starmer 'regret' over relationship with father

 Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has spoken of his regret at not being close to his late father, who he described as a "difficult" and "complicated" man. He told..
WorldNews

Labour Party (UK) Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom

Jeremy Corbyn 'to be readmitted to Labour Party’ [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn 'to be readmitted to Labour Party’

Jeremy Corbyn will be readmitted to Labour weeks after he was suspended forsaying the scale of anti-Semitism in the party was “dramatically overstated”,PA understands. A source close to the former opposition leader said Mr Corbynwould be readmitted, though has not yet been formally told, following ameeting of the disputes panel of the party’s ruling National ExecutiveCommittee.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
Labour calls for emergency laws on anti-vax online content [Video]

Labour calls for emergency laws on anti-vax online content

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth says the Labour Party wants to work together with the government and bring forward legislation to “stamp out” anti-vaccine online content. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published

Jeremy Corbyn Jeremy Corbyn

Labour suspends members for passing motion criticising Jeremy Corbyn suspension

 Labour has suspended a group of members from one of its constituency parties after it passed a motion criticising the treatment of Jeremy Corbyn. The chair,..
WorldNews

Labour should apologise for Brexit policy, say key Corbyn allies

 Two key members of Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet have called for the party to issue a '"full throated apology" for its stance on Brexit. Ex-party chairman Ian..
WorldNews

Equality and Human Rights Commission Equality and Human Rights Commission Non-departmental public body in England and Wales

Charlie Sayt to Keir Starmer: Is Jeremy Corbyn anti-semitic? [Video]

Charlie Sayt to Keir Starmer: Is Jeremy Corbyn anti-semitic?

Sir Keir Starmer appears on BBC Breakfast and discusses whether he thinksJeremy Corbyn is anti-semitic following his suspension from the Labour Partyafter the EHRC's findings on anti-Semitism.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
Sir Keir Starmer 'disappointed' with Jeremy Corbyn's response to anti-Semitism report [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer 'disappointed' with Jeremy Corbyn's response to anti-Semitism report

Sir Keir Starmer responds to the suspension of former Labour leader JeremyCorbyn from the Labour Party. The move comes after the human rights watchdogfound the party broke equality law over its handling of anti-Semitismcomplaints. A damning report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission foundthe party under Mr Corbyn's leadership was responsible for unlawful acts ofharassment and discrimination.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:27Published
Ken Livingstone dismisses anti-Semitism report as 'farce' [Video]

Ken Livingstone dismisses anti-Semitism report as 'farce'

Former London Mayor Ken Livingstone has dismissed the Equality and Human Rights Commission report into anti-Semitism within the Labour party as a "complete farce". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published
Jeremy Corbyn suspended from the Labour party [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn suspended from the Labour party

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from the party after thehuman rights watchdog found it broke equality law in its handling of anti-Semitism. A damning report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission foundthe party was responsible for unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Three ex-lawmakers arrested in Hong Kong [Video]

Three ex-lawmakers arrested in Hong Kong

Police in Hong Kong said they had arrested three former lawmakers on Wednesday morning over May and June incidents in which foul-smelling liquid was thrown in the city's legislature, an act police said was intended to cause harm. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:10Published

Facebook, Twitter CEOs testify on content moderation practices

 Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey were back on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, where they faced questions from lawmakers about their role in the 2020 presidential..
CBS News

Republicans learned to live with Big Tech in latest CEO hearing

 Photo by Susan Walsh - Pool/Getty Images

When Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) initially called for Tuesday’s hearing with the chief..
The Verge

Related news from verified sources

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour anti-Semitism 'not exaggerated'

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour anti-Semitism 'not exaggerated' Jeremy Corbyn says concerns over anti-Semitism within Labour are "neither exaggerated nor...
WorldNews - Published

Labour leader Keir Starmer pledges independent complaints process in new year

It comes as ex-leader Jeremy Corbyn is reinstated as a party member, 19 days after his suspension.
BBC News - Published

Labour should apologise for Brexit policy, say key Corbyn allies

Labour should apologise for Brexit policy, say key Corbyn allies Two key members of Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet have called for the party to issue a '"full...
WorldNews - Published


Related videos from verified sources

John McDonnell calls for unity following anti-Semitism report release [Video]

John McDonnell calls for unity following anti-Semitism report release

Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell has called for unity in the LabourParty after the suspension of Jeremy Corbyn following his comments on therelease of the anti-Semitism report. Mr McDonnell's..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published
Starmer on Corbyn suspension: There's no need for civil war [Video]

Starmer on Corbyn suspension: There's no need for civil war

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has said "there's no need for a civil war" following the decision to suspend former leader Jeremy Corbyn. The politician said he never wants the Labour Party and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:24Published
Starmer: No reason for 'civil war' in Labour [Video]

Starmer: No reason for 'civil war' in Labour

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has defended his move to suspend Jeremy Corbyn after his response to a damning antisemitism report.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 15:19Published