Keir Starmer questioned over Corbyn's Labour return

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was questioned as he left home as to whether he will keep Jeremy Corbyn out of the parliamentary party after he was reinstated as a member three weeks after being suspended for his reaction to the EHRC report on anti-semitism.
Report by Blairm.
A preview of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's speech to the It's Time climatefestival, which starts on November 17. Sir Keir says "climate is the definingchallenge of our era" and his party is committed to a greener future.
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the Government to "set out a strategy" and pull together in order to roll out a coronavirus vaccine to "the whole of the United Kingdom". Sir Keir also welcomed the news of the successful trials of the US firm Moderna's vaccine during a visit to Oxford University today. Report by Blairm.
Jeremy Corbyn will be readmitted to Labour weeks after he was suspended forsaying the scale of anti-Semitism in the party was “dramatically overstated”,PA understands. A source close to the former opposition leader said Mr Corbynwould be readmitted, though has not yet been formally told, following ameeting of the disputes panel of the party’s ruling National ExecutiveCommittee.
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth says the Labour Party wants to work together with the government and bring forward legislation to "stamp out" anti-vaccine online content. Report by Jonesia.
Sir Keir Starmer responds to the suspension of former Labour leader JeremyCorbyn from the Labour Party. The move comes after the human rights watchdogfound the party broke equality law over its handling of anti-Semitismcomplaints. A damning report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission foundthe party under Mr Corbyn's leadership was responsible for unlawful acts ofharassment and discrimination.
Former London Mayor Ken Livingstone has dismissed the Equality and Human Rights Commission report into anti-Semitism within the Labour party as a "complete farce". Report by Etemadil.
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from the party after thehuman rights watchdog found it broke equality law in its handling of anti-Semitism. A damning report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission foundthe party was responsible for unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination.
