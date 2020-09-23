|
|
|
'We need to get price of electric cars down'
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 13:07s - Published
'We need to get price of electric cars down'
Business Secretary Alok Sharma admits the price of electric cars need to come down in order to meet climate targets by 2030.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Supermini adopts mild-hybrid tech, but its value billing is threatened by a near-£20,000 price in...
Autocar - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Tesla Adds Over $20 Billion To It's Value
On Thursday, Tesla's strong third-quarter earnings sent its stock price up as much as 5.5% on Thursday.
The electric-car maker delivered nearly 140,000 vehicles last quarter.
That fueled record..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37Published
|
Musk Promises $25K Tesla
On Tuesday, Elon Musk ended Tesla's big battery event with some big promises about the pricing of Tesla's future cars.
He also announced a new ultra-fast version of today's Model S.
CNN reports that..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39Published
|