Constitution essential in building new India: Rajnath Singh

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:44s - Published
Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh on November 18 said that country's Constitution is essential in building 'New India'.

He said, "Constitution teaches discipline and unity in diversity.

Liberty, equality, social harmony and goodwill are its foundation.

Preamble's first word, 'We', says a lot in itself.

We've to understand it and make others understand too.

It's essential in building 'New India'."


