I'm 21 - But I Age Seven Times Faster | BORN DIFFERENT

A 21-YEAR-OLD with Progeria ages seven times faster than the average person - but despite this, she has exceeded her life expectancy and is living life to the fullest.

Clàudia Amaral, from Viseu, Portugal, began to show some of the telltale signs of Progeria at just four months old.

After her parents noticed her weight loss, hair loss and depigmented skin, she was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with the condition one week later.

With the life expectancy for girls with Progeria being just 14 years old, Clàudia has already exceeded the predictions of doctors.

Clàudia is taking a drug called Lonafarnib, which contains Progerin, that aims to slow down the ageing process.

She thinks it is part of the reason she has “made it” to 21.

Clàudia’s mother, Christina said: “Ever since the illness took hold, it keeps ageing her and deteriorating her condition.

Even though she is 21 years old, her age is similar to someone of 150 years old.

We fully know everything that can and cannot happen.

She knows she is on the brink.

I know - but I can’t accept it.” Clàudia and her mother are hoping that one day, a cure for Progeria will be found.

However, they have accepted that this may not be within her lifetime.

“For me it just means living from day to day and not taking anything for granted because tomorrow we might not be here,” Clàudia added.