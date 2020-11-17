Dolly Parton donated to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine research

Global  
 

On Monday, it was revealed that Moderna's coronavirus vaccine has proven to be almost 95% effective.


CBS Evening News, November 17, 2020

 States impose new restrictions amid record coronavirus hospitalizations; Dolly Parton helped fund Moderna COVID-19 vaccine research. 
 Country music legend Dolly Parton is getting praise for her $1 million donation toward coronavirus vaccine research at Vanderbilt University, which was involved..
 A million-dollar donation by Dolly Parton has helped fund the production of a promising new coronavirus vaccine by Moderna Therapeutics.
 Parton's $1m donation helped fund a vaccine's trials and research into other coronavirus treatments.
America's Doctors Say COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Must Include Kids [Video]

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is advising children be included in the vaccine process. They are urging for the immediate inclusion of children in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine research. Preliminary data was released from drug manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer Inc. this month. The data has been extremely impressive, suggesting both vaccines may be more than 90% effective. Members of the AAP say it is essential that the FDA stick to “transparent requirements”.

Covid 19 coronavirus: Volunteers still needed to test variety of vaccines

 Two Covid-19 vaccines might be nearing the finish line, but scientists caution it's critical that enough people volunteer to help finish studying other..
What to know about Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine trials

 The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says as many as 20 million Americans could get a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2020. Dr. Uché..
Solution to curb COVID-19 is better medical system not lockdown: Sisodia [Video]

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on November 18 clarified that Delhi government has no intentions of imposing a lockdown and also cited better solutions to curb COVID-19 infections."Delhi government has no intentions of imposing a lockdown. We believe lockdown is not a solution in the fight against COVID-19. Solution is better hospital management and better medical systems. Delhi government has managed the medical system well and will do it in future too," said Manish Sisodia. He further said, "I'd like to assure shopkeepers, they need not be scared. We don't intend to impose a lockdown. We want your shops to remain open. If needed, regulations will be increased in some markets -that's what we requested from centre. But it won't be a lockdown in any manner." Delhi has reported more than 6,000 cases in last 24 hours.

Argentina wealth tax: Government to raise funds for COVID relief [Video]

Dozens of multinationals are fleeing this South American nation, claiming that doing business in Argentina is unprofitable.

The New England Journal of Medicine has confirmed that Dolly Parton partly funded the research for...
In April, Dolly Parton contributed $1 million to coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University. That research helped produce the Moderna vaccine, which the biotech firm said is 94.5% effective. The..

Singer-songwriter Dolly Partin donated to Covid-19 research. Partin donated one million dollars to Vanderbilt University less than one month after Covid-19 reached its pandemic status. It's now come..

Tucson's Quality of Life Medical & Research Center is celebrating the early data from Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine trial. It shows the vaccine is 94.5% effective.

