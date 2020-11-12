Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bombay HC allows poet-activist Varavara Rao to be shifted to Nanavati Hospital for 15 days

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Bombay HC allows poet-activist Varavara Rao to be shifted to Nanavati Hospital for 15 days

Bombay HC allows poet-activist Varavara Rao to be shifted to Nanavati Hospital for 15 days

Some relief for the Telugu poet-activist Varavara Rao as the Bombay High Court on wednesday allowed him to seek treatment at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for 15 days.

The court said Rao’s treatment would be borne by the state government, and his family would be allowed to visit him as per the hospital’s norms. Rao will not be discharged from the hospital without the court’s permission.

The HC was hearing a plea filed by Rao’s wife, P Hemlatha, who sought his release from the jail.

Hemlatha said he was not being given proper medical attention in jail, and urged the court to allow him to be shifted to Nanavati Hospital where he underwent treatment after he tested positive for Covid-19.

#VaravaraRao #BombayHighCourt #IndiraJaising


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Maharashtra government agrees to treat Varavara Rao at Nanavati Hospital for 2 weeks as a "special case"

Maharashtra government on Tuesday agreed to treat activist-poet Varavara Rao at Nanavati Hospital for...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •Indian Express


Varavara Rao to be shifted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital for 15 days: Bombay High Court

The *Bombay High Court* on Wednesday allowed jailed poet-activist Varavara Rao to be shifted to...
Mid-Day - Published

HC orders Varavara Rao's examination by doctors of private hospital

The Bombay high court on Thursday directed a panel of doctors from a private hospital here to conduct...
IndiaTimes - Published