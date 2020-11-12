Bombay HC allows poet-activist Varavara Rao to be shifted to Nanavati Hospital for 15 days

Some relief for the Telugu poet-activist Varavara Rao as the Bombay High Court on wednesday allowed him to seek treatment at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for 15 days.

The court said Rao’s treatment would be borne by the state government, and his family would be allowed to visit him as per the hospital’s norms. Rao will not be discharged from the hospital without the court’s permission.

The HC was hearing a plea filed by Rao’s wife, P Hemlatha, who sought his release from the jail.

Hemlatha said he was not being given proper medical attention in jail, and urged the court to allow him to be shifted to Nanavati Hospital where he underwent treatment after he tested positive for Covid-19.

