UK will ban new gas-powered cars by 2030

Ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans brought forward to 2030



Sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans will be phased out by 2030, BorisJohnson has confirmed as he set out his 10-point plan for a “green industrialrevolution”. The move brings the ban on new conventional cars and vans forwardby a decade, from a planned date of 2040, though the sale of hybrid vehicleswill still be allowed until 2035, the Prime Minister said.

