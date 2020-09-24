Global  
 

UK will ban new gas-powered cars by 2030
Britain will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2030, five years earlier than previously planned, as part of what Prime Minister Boris Johnson is casting as a "green revolution" to cut emissions to net zero by 2050.

Emer McCarthy reports.


