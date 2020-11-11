Wayne County Board of Canvassers change course, unanimously votes to certify election results
Wayne County Board of Canvassers change course, unanimously votes to certify election results
Wayne County Board of Canvassers change course, unanimously votes to certify election results
The two Republican members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers reversed course, voting for...
After a number of "out of balance" absentee ballot poll books in Detroit, the Wayne County Board of...
Jenna Ellis, a constitutional law attorney and senior legal adviser to the Trump 2020 campaign, Jenna...
