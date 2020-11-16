Amid Covid wave & border testing, Delhi Dy CM comments on possible lockdown

Global  
 

Delhi government on Wednesday said that it has no intention of imposing another lockdown in the national capital.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that lockdown is not a solution in the fight against Covid-19.

Sisodia's statement came in wake of speculation of a reimposition of lockdown in Delhi.

Earlier, Delhi Health Minister also informed that there will be no lockdown in the city.

Satyendar Jain, however, added that 'local restrictions' are likely at some places.

On Tuesday, CM Arvind Kejriwal had written to Centre seeking power to shut some markets areas.

Experts have blamed the current surge in the number of cases on people crowding in markets.

The national capital has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October end.

Last week, daily rise crossed 8,000-mark while the city recorded highest deaths in 5 months.


Solution to curb COVID-19 is better medical system not lockdown: Sisodia [Video]

Solution to curb COVID-19 is better medical system not lockdown: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on November 18 clarified that Delhi government has no intentions of imposing a lockdown and also cited better solutions to curb COVID-19 infections."Delhi government has no intentions of imposing a lockdown. We believe lockdown is not a solution in the fight against COVID-19. Solution is better hospital management and better medical systems. Delhi government has managed the medical system well and will do it in future too," said Manish Sisodia. He further said, "I'd like to assure shopkeepers, they need not be scared. We don't intend to impose a lockdown. We want your shops to remain open. If needed, regulations will be increased in some markets -that's what we requested from centre. But it won't be a lockdown in any manner." Delhi has reported more than 6,000 cases in last 24 hours.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:56Published

7,600 beds for COVID-19 patients lying vacant in Delhi: Satyendar Jain [Video]

7,600 beds for COVID-19 patients lying vacant in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the national capital recorded 6,396 positive cases of COVID-19 on November 17. He added that 50,000 test had been conducted with 13 per cent positivity ratio. Jain informed that 9,200 hospital beds are occupied and 7,600 beds are vacant in Delhi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published
No chance of fresh lockdown in Delhi: Satyendar Jain [Video]

No chance of fresh lockdown in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain denounced the lockdown rumours in the national capital. He said, "There'll be no lockdown but there can be local restrictions at some busy places. Maximum tests are being conducted which we'll further increase."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Random COVID-19 testing at Delhi-Noida border starts today [Video]

Random COVID-19 testing at Delhi-Noida border starts today

Random COVID-19 testing begins from November 18 for the people coming from Delhi to Noida. The decision of random sampling came during a virtual meeting of health department officials and senior..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published
Will fresh lockdown be imposed in Delhi?: Watch Satyendar Jain’s response [Video]

Will fresh lockdown be imposed in Delhi?: Watch Satyendar Jain’s response

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that there is no chance of reimposition of lockdown in the national capital. ‘There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don't think it will..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:08Published
Coronavirus: Minister says Delhi has crossed peak of third wave, no lockdown|Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Minister says Delhi has crossed peak of third wave, no lockdown|Oneindia News

State Health Minister Satyendar Jain said today that Delhi will not be put under another lockdown in the wake of the third wave of COVID-19 since it has already peaked out, dismissing all speculation...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:33Published