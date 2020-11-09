Global  
 

Siliguri locals demand more space at ghats for Chhath Puja to ensure social distancing

Several locals in Siliguri staged a protest at Lal Mohan Niranjan ghat over lack of provision of space for Chhath Puja celebrations.

Protesters with banners urged administration to look into the matter.

"We never faced such a problem.

We need more space to maintain social distancing norms. We're silently protesting for more space," said a protester.


