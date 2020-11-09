Siliguri locals demand more space at ghats for Chhath Puja to ensure social distancing



Members of the transgender community in Siliguri celebrated 'Bhai Phonta' on November 16. "We just wish to be accepted as normal humans as other people are, and be respected in society. Aren't we also someone's family members just as others are," said a member of the community.



Northeast Frontier Railway is all set to resume Darjeeling railway toy train service. The officials of NFR have started visiting the routes to keep a tab over the recent developments to resume toy train service. The officials are awaiting government nod to resume the service. GM of NFR, Sanjive Roy said, "We are all set. All our coaches, locos, workshops, staff including tracks especially for joy rides, are ready. We are waiting for the state government's clearance. Due to the landslide between Siliguri to Darjeeling, we are not able to start the direct services, but once we get clearance, we can resume the joy ride services." Toy Train services have been suspended since March this year because of the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Chhath Ancient Hindu festival dedicated to the solar deity Surya and the folk goddess Ṣaṣṭhī Chhath Puja: Devotees getting Ganga water at doorstep for performing rituals in Patna



