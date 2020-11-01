George Clooney wanted to gift pals $1 million while he was still alive

Global  
 

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s
George Clooney has decided he didn't want his closest friends to wait for the $1 million dollars each he'd bequeathed them in his will.


George Clooney reveals his incredibly generous gesture to closest friends

 George Clooney has confirmed he once gave 14 of his closest friends a million dollars (£754,000) each in cash and revealed he had to drive through Los Angeles..
