FDA approves rapid covid test Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:38s - Published 5 minutes ago The FDA has approved the first rapid COVID 19 test available by prescription. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend (ADLIBTOSS)NEW THISNEW THIS MORNING... CHANGES ARECOMING TO THE WAY WE TEST FORCOVID-19... THE FOOD AND DRUGADMINISTRATION HAS AUTHORIZEDTHE FIRST AT-HOME RAPIDCORONAVIRUS TEST.THE ’LUCIRA COVID-19 ALL-IN-ONETEST KIT’ IS AVAILABLE BYPRESCRIPTION FOR SELF-DIAGNOSIS.THE KIT INCLUDES A STERILE SWABA SAMPLE VIAL, A TEST UNIT,BATTERIES, AND A PLASTICDISPOSAL BAG.THE F-D-A SAYS YOU ADMINISTERTHE NASAL SWAB... AND THENINSERT IT INTO THE VIAL-- WHICHENTERS THE TEST UNIT FORANALY







You Might Like