Oakland Co. Executive Dave Coulter talks prep for possible COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Oakland Co.
Executive Dave Coulter talks prep for possible COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Health, business leaders prepare for COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the Tri-StateAs the country eyes a viable COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon, health officials and a major local company are starting to work on what distribution would look like in the Tri-State. A Kroger..
Stock markets respond to vaccine newsFinancial analyst Dennis Brewster talks to ABC 10News about the stock markets' strong reaction to word of possible COVID-19 vaccine progress from Pfizer.
‘Covid vaccine should be free’: Dr Gagandeep Kang on India's vaccine distribution strategyCitizens are eagerly waiting for a vaccine as India’s Covid-19 cases crossed the 84 lakh mark. An Indian government-backed vaccine could be launched as early as February - months earlier than..