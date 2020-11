Mouthwash May Help to Kill COVID-19, Study Indicates Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:54s - Published Scientists at Cardiff University exposed coronavirus to mouthwash in a lab. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Cardiff University Public research university in Cardiff, Wales Playing with dolls helps kids with empathy: study



Playing with a doll helps a child develop important processing skills and empathy, even when playing alone, according to neuroscientists at Cardiff University. Olivia Chan reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:14 Published on January 1, 1970