Watch: New 'cow cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh, after 'love jihad' law plan

The Shivraj Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh has decided to set up a 'cow cabinet' for the 'protection and promotion' of cattle in the state.

Chief Minister Chouhan tweeted about the decision, saying that the first meeting of the cabinet will take place on November 22 in Agar Malwa, which is the location of India's first cow sanctuary set up by the state government in 2017.

Representatives of the departments of animal husbandry, forest, panchayat and rural development, revenue, home and farmer welfare will be part of the cabinet.

The latest 'Hindutva' move comes close on the heels of a plan to formulate a law against 'love jihad' - the conspiracy to convert Hindu women alleged by some Hindutva groups.

Watch the full video for more.


