Watch: New 'cow cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh, after 'love jihad' law plan
The Shivraj Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh has decided to set up a 'cow cabinet' for the 'protection and promotion' of cattle in the state.
Chief Minister Chouhan tweeted about the decision, saying that the first meeting of the cabinet will take place on November 22 in Agar Malwa, which is the location of India's first cow sanctuary set up by the state government in 2017.
Representatives of the departments of animal husbandry, forest, panchayat and rural development, revenue, home and farmer welfare will be part of the cabinet.
The latest 'Hindutva' move comes close on the heels of a plan to formulate a law against 'love jihad' - the conspiracy to convert Hindu women alleged by some Hindutva groups.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on November 178 called 'cow cabinet' an example for the country. On 'cow cabinet', Narottam Mishra said, "Other political parties, specifically Congress merely was speaking on making cow shelters but didn't take any actual step towards it. But, Shivraj government actually bring the development here. Today, with the formation of 'cow cabinet', Madhya Pradesh has set an example in the country." He also kept his views on law against 'love jihad' and called it 'religion independent law'.
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh Chouhan visited Lord Balaji in Tirumala town of Chittoor district on November 18. They offered prayers at the temple. CM Chouhan said, "I prayed for the well being of people of Madhya Pradesh."
Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, held a massive roadshow in the Agar Malwa district on November 01. COVID-19 norms were flouted during the political rally. Campaigning for by-elections to the state assembly is underway in the state. By-polls for 28 assembly seats will be held on November 03.
