A Christmas Kiss Movie - Jillian Murray, Holly Gagnier, George Stults, Conner Floyd

A Christmas Kiss Movie - OFFICIAL TRAILER (2020) - Plot synopsis: When romance novelist, Jennifer Monroe, finally returns home one Christmas, she must face not only her family, but also her childhood sweetheart, Mark, the true inspiration for her bestselling books.

Reconnecting with Mark stirs up forgotten feelings, made all the more complicated by the surprise arrival of her current boyfriend Lucas.

Director: Stephanie McBain Screenwriter: Stephanie McBain Cast: Jillian Murray, Holly Gagnier, George Stults, Conner Floyd