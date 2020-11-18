The Ripper Trailer

The Ripper - Official Trailer - Netflix Docuseries - Plot synopsis: Investigators and witnesses recall the Yorkshire Ripper murders, which cast a dark shadow over the north of England in the late 1970s.

For five years, between 1975 to 1980, the Yorkshire Ripper murders cast a dark shadow over the lives of women in the North of England.

13 women were dead and the police seemed incapable of catching the killer.

No one felt safe – and every man was a suspect.