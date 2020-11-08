Global  
 

Jeremy Corbyn will not have Labour whip restored, Sir Keir Starmer says

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Jeremy Corbyn will not have Labour whip restored, Sir Keir Starmer says

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he will not restore the whip to hispredecessor Jeremy Corbyn.

Sir Keir said his predecessor “undermined” work inrestoring trust and confidence in the party’s ability to tackle anti-Semitism.


Keir Starmer questioned over Corbyn's Labour return [Video]

Keir Starmer questioned over Corbyn's Labour return

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was questioned as he left home as to whether he will keep Jeremy Corbyn out of the parliamentary party after he was reinstated as a member three weeks after being suspended for his reaction to the EHRC report on anti-semitism. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour anti-Semitism 'not exaggerated'

 Jeremy Corbyn says concerns over anti-Semitism within Labour are "neither exaggerated nor overstated". Last month, a report from the UK's human rights watchdog..
Sir Keir Starmer: Climate is the defining challenge of our era [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer: Climate is the defining challenge of our era

A preview of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's speech to the It's Time climatefestival, which starts on November 17. Sir Keir says "climate is the definingchallenge of our era" and his party is committed to a greener future.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Starmer offers to work with Government on vaccine roll-out [Video]

Starmer offers to work with Government on vaccine roll-out

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the Government to “set out a strategy” and pull together in order to roll out a coronavirus vaccine to “the whole of the United Kingdom”. Sir Keir also welcomed the news of the successful trials of the US firm Moderna’s vaccine during a visit to Oxford University today. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN

Jeremy Corbyn 'to be readmitted to Labour Party’ [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn 'to be readmitted to Labour Party’

Jeremy Corbyn will be readmitted to Labour weeks after he was suspended forsaying the scale of anti-Semitism in the party was “dramatically overstated”,PA understands. A source close to the former opposition leader said Mr Corbynwould be readmitted, though has not yet been formally told, following ameeting of the disputes panel of the party’s ruling National ExecutiveCommittee.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Labour suspends members for passing motion criticising Jeremy Corbyn suspension

 Labour has suspended a group of members from one of its constituency parties after it passed a motion criticising the treatment of Jeremy Corbyn. The chair,..
Jeremy Corbyn will not return as Labour MP, says Sir Keir Starmer

The former Labour leader has been let back into the party, but will continue to sit as an independent...
BBC News

Starmer under pressure to withhold whip from Corbyn despite readmission to party

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is facing pressure to keep his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn out of the...
Belfast Telegraph

Starmer: Corbyn’s readmission to Labour marks ‘painful day’ for Jewish community

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the readmission of his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn to the party...
Belfast Telegraph


Labour: The response to Corbyn's return [Video]

Labour: The response to Corbyn's return

Jeremy Corbyn has been readmitted to the Labour Party after an antisemitism row but what do the party think of his return?

Credit: Sky News UK Studios
PM: Government have done everything possible to help public through pandemic [Video]

PM: Government have done everything possible to help public through pandemic

Sir Keir Starmer has accused the Government of being too slow in theirextension of the furlough scheme and introducing a circuit breaker lockdown.However, Boris Johnson has said they have done..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Socially-distanced service at the Cenotaph marks Remembrance Sunday [Video]

Socially-distanced service at the Cenotaph marks Remembrance Sunday

The Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson andLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer were among the dignitaries to lay wreaths atthe Cenotaph in London, watched on by the Queen,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO