Jeremy Corbyn will not have Labour whip restored, Sir Keir Starmer says

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was questioned as he left home as to whether he will keep Jeremy Corbyn out of the parliamentary party after he was reinstated as a member three weeks after being suspended for his reaction to the EHRC report on anti-semitism.
A preview of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's speech to the It's Time climatefestival, which starts on November 17. Sir Keir says "climate is the definingchallenge of our era" and his party is committed to a greener future.
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the Government to "set out a strategy" and pull together in order to roll out a coronavirus vaccine to "the whole of the United Kingdom". Sir Keir also welcomed the news of the successful trials of the US firm Moderna's vaccine during a visit to Oxford University today.
Jeremy Corbyn will be readmitted to Labour weeks after he was suspended forsaying the scale of anti-Semitism in the party was “dramatically overstated”,PA understands. A source close to the former opposition leader said Mr Corbynwould be readmitted, though has not yet been formally told, following ameeting of the disputes panel of the party’s ruling National ExecutiveCommittee.
