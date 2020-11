Kate del Castillo Says Sean Penn’s Rolling Stone Story of El Chapo Interview Was 'Full of S—'



"He used me as bait and then he never protected me," says del Castillo of Penn's interview with the infamous former drug cartel leader Credit: People Duration: 01:42 Published 6 days ago

Jewel on how Bob Dylan encouraged her and why she kept her Sean Penn relationship quiet



Singer-songwriter Jewel chats with USA TODAY’s Ralphie Aversa about the reissue of her “Pieces of You” album for its 25th anniversary. Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti Duration: 01:17 Published 6 days ago