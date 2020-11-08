Rs 25,000 limit on Lakshmi Vilas Bank withdrawal irks customers after moratorium

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Wednesday morning after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday unveiled a draft scheme to amalgamate private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) with DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL). At 09:16 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 53.93 points or 0.12 per cent at 43,898.78. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 12,847.55, at 9:16 am, down by 26.65 points or 0.21 per cent.
Addressing a press conference via video conferencing in Jaipur on November 08, Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot spoke on four years of demonetization. He said, "4 years since demonetization, the farmers, labourers and traders have been destroyed. The rural economy has been shattered completely due to demonetization." "Reserve Bank of India (RBI) itself has said that 99.3% of money has been deposited back with them," CM Gehlot added.
The Centre has placed Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd under a moratorium for 30 days. The cash withdrawal limit has been capped at Rs 25,000 till Dec 16. RBI imposed moratorium on Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd from Nov 17 and also proposed its merger with DBS Bank India. A customer said, "It was really shocking to know that RBI has imposed moratorium on Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. Rs 25,000 withdrawal has been permitted which is not enough during this time. Therefore, we request officials to allow bank customers for more withdrawal limit."
Union Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on November 13 extended his to everyone for Diwali with the hope that coming year will be a good one. He said, "As representative of Government of India, I extend my wishes to everyone for Diwali with the hope that coming year will be a good one. We're making continuous efforts to come out of COVID impact and take nation forward. Railways is also returning to normalcy."
According to Indian Embassy in Nepal, Ambassador of India to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on behalf of Government of India, handed over 28 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ventilators to Nepal's Minister for Health and Population, Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal on November 08. It is a part of ongoing COVID-related assistance to Nepal.