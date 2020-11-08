Rs 25,000 limit on Lakshmi Vilas Bank withdrawal irks customers after moratorium

Global  
 

The Government of India placed Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for a month on the advice of the Reserve Bank of India.

A limit of Rs 25,000 has been placed on withdrawals by customers.

RBI has allowed some exceptions like medical treatment, higher education fees, and marriage, to allow higher withdrawals.

RBI cited serious deterioration in LVB's finances for the decision.

The central bank has also mooted the merger of the troubled lender with DBS Bank India, the local unit of Singapore's largest bank.

Meanwhile, customers are worried about the withdrawal limit, calling it too low.

Watch the full video for more.


Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 53 points [Video]

Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 53 points

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Wednesday morning after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday unveiled a draft scheme to amalgamate private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) with DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL). At 09:16 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 53.93 points or 0.12 per cent at 43,898.78. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 12,847.55, at 9:16 am, down by 26.65 points or 0.21 per cent.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:04Published
Rural economy shattered completely due to demonetization: CM Gehlot [Video]

Rural economy shattered completely due to demonetization: CM Gehlot

Addressing a press conference via video conferencing in Jaipur on November 08, Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot spoke on four years of demonetization. He said, "4 years since demonetization, the farmers, labourers and traders have been destroyed. The rural economy has been shattered completely due to demonetization." "Reserve Bank of India (RBI) itself has said that 99.3% of money has been deposited back with them," CM Gehlot added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:09Published

Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Customers suffer after Centre puts Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd under moratorium for 30 days [Video]

Customers suffer after Centre puts Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd under moratorium for 30 days

The Centre has placed Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd under a moratorium for 30 days. The cash withdrawal limit has been capped at Rs 25,000 till Dec 16. RBI imposed moratorium on Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd from Nov 17 and also proposed its merger with DBS Bank India. A customer said, "It was really shocking to know that RBI has imposed moratorium on Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. Rs 25,000 withdrawal has been permitted which is not enough during this time. Therefore, we request officials to allow bank customers for more withdrawal limit."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

Government of India Government of India Legislative, executive and judiciary powers of India

Piyush Goyal extends Diwali wishes highlighting Centre's efforts to overcome COVID impact [Video]

Piyush Goyal extends Diwali wishes highlighting Centre's efforts to overcome COVID impact

Union Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on November 13 extended his to everyone for Diwali with the hope that coming year will be a good one. He said, "As representative of Government of India, I extend my wishes to everyone for Diwali with the hope that coming year will be a good one. We're making continuous efforts to come out of COVID impact and take nation forward. Railways is also returning to normalcy."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:44Published
COVID-19: India gifts ICU ventilators to Nepal [Video]

COVID-19: India gifts ICU ventilators to Nepal

According to Indian Embassy in Nepal, Ambassador of India to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on behalf of Government of India, handed over 28 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ventilators to Nepal's Minister for Health and Population, Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal on November 08. It is a part of ongoing COVID-related assistance to Nepal.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:02Published

