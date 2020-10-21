Boris Johnson questioned on devolution at virtual PMQs

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he will not restore the whip to hispredecessor Jeremy Corbyn. Sir Keir said his predecessor “undermined” work inrestoring trust and confidence in the party’s ability to tackle anti-Semitism.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was questioned as he left home as to whether he will keep Jeremy Corbyn out of the parliamentary party after he was reinstated as a member three weeks after being suspended for his reaction to the EHRC report on anti-semitism.
A preview of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's speech to the It's Time climatefestival, which starts on November 17. Sir Keir says "climate is the definingchallenge of our era" and his party is committed to a greener future.
Britain will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2030, five years earlier than previously planned, as part of what Prime Minister Boris Johnson is casting as a "green revolution" to cut emissions to net zero by 2050. Emer McCarthy reports.
Boris Johnson has said that the £60 million offered to Greater Manchester to support businesses affected by new coronavirus restrictions will be distributed to the region's boroughs. The prime minister made the announcement at PMQs after Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Johnson of "dividing communities" over his handling of negotiations with mayor Andy Burnham.
Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of his weekly appearance at Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons.
Jeremy Corbyn will be readmitted to Labour weeks after he was suspended forsaying the scale of anti-Semitism in the party was “dramatically overstated”,PA understands. A source close to the former opposition leader said Mr Corbynwould be readmitted, though has not yet been formally told, following ameeting of the disputes panel of the party’s ruling National ExecutiveCommittee.
Dr Susan Hopkins, the medical adviser to the Government's Covid-19 response, said today that she was "very keen" that the country had a Christmas that was "as close to normal as possible." However, she suggested tougher restrictions could be needed on either side of the festive period.
Business Secretary Alok Sharma has said it is "too early" for the government to say whether social distancing restrictions can be eased around Christmas.
Business Secretary Alok Sharma has defended the government's "very fast" process in securing supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) after the National Audit Office exposed transparency failings.