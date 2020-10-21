Global  
 

Boris Johnson questioned on devolution at virtual PMQs

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:24s
Boris Johnson appeared via a video-link at Prime Minister's Questions where Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked him why he said Scottish devolution was "a disaster".

Report by Blairm.

Keir Starmer Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

Jeremy Corbyn will not have Labour whip restored, Sir Keir Starmer says [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn will not have Labour whip restored, Sir Keir Starmer says

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he will not restore the whip to hispredecessor Jeremy Corbyn. Sir Keir said his predecessor “undermined” work inrestoring trust and confidence in the party’s ability to tackle anti-Semitism.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57
Keir Starmer questioned over Corbyn's Labour return [Video]

Keir Starmer questioned over Corbyn's Labour return

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was questioned as he left home as to whether he will keep Jeremy Corbyn out of the parliamentary party after he was reinstated as a member three weeks after being suspended for his reaction to the EHRC report on anti-semitism.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:23

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour anti-Semitism 'not exaggerated'

 Jeremy Corbyn says concerns over anti-Semitism within Labour are "neither exaggerated nor overstated". Last month, a report from the UK's human rights watchdog..
WorldNews
Sir Keir Starmer: Climate is the defining challenge of our era [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer: Climate is the defining challenge of our era

A preview of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's speech to the It's Time climatefestival, which starts on November 17. Sir Keir says "climate is the definingchallenge of our era" and his party is committed to a greener future.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:09

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

UK will ban new gas-powered cars by 2030 [Video]

UK will ban new gas-powered cars by 2030

Britain will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2030, five years earlier than previously planned, as part of what Prime Minister Boris Johnson is casting as a "green revolution" to cut emissions to net zero by 2050. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09

U.K. leader says new gas cars sales will be banned in a decade

 PM Boris Johnson brings forward deadline on sale of new gas and diesel cars and vans as he promises Britons a future full of green jobs.
CBS News

Covid-19 coronavirus: UK to ban sales of new fuel-based cars by 2030 as part of green recovery

 Britain will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030, a decade earlier than its previous commitment, the Prime Minister said today.Boris Johnson made..
New Zealand Herald

The UK moves up deadline to ban the sale of combustion-engine vehicles

 United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the United Nations (UN) Climate Action Summit on September 23, 2019 in New York City.  | Photo by Spencer..
The Verge

Prime Minister's Questions Prime Minister's Questions

PM hails ‘refreshing’ chat with Biden and labels Trump ‘the previous president’

 Boris Johnson has welcomed a “refreshing” conversation with Joe Biden as the Prime Minister labelled Donald Trump the “previous president” while the..
WorldNews
Boris Johnson departs No 10 ahead of PMQs [Video]

Boris Johnson departs No 10 ahead of PMQs

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of PMQ's.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:35
Boris Johnson announces £60m offer to Manchester boroughs [Video]

Boris Johnson announces £60m offer to Manchester boroughs

Boris Johnson has said that the £60 million offered to Greater Manchester to support businesses affected by new coronavirus restrictions will be distributed to the region's boroughs. The prime minister made the announcement at PMQs after Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Johnson of "dividing communities" over his handling of negotiations with mayor Andy Burnham.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:31
Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street ahead of PMQs [Video]

Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street ahead of PMQs

Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of his weekly appearance at Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:30

Labour Party (UK) Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom

Jeremy Corbyn 'to be readmitted to Labour Party’ [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn 'to be readmitted to Labour Party’

Jeremy Corbyn will be readmitted to Labour weeks after he was suspended forsaying the scale of anti-Semitism in the party was “dramatically overstated”,PA understands. A source close to the former opposition leader said Mr Corbynwould be readmitted, though has not yet been formally told, following ameeting of the disputes panel of the party’s ruling National ExecutiveCommittee.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Government advisor 'very keen' to have 'normal' Xmas [Video]

Government advisor 'very keen' to have 'normal' Xmas

Dr Susan Hopkins, the medical adviser to the Government's Covid-19 response, said today that she was "very keen" that the country had a Christmas that was "as close to normal as possible." However, she suggested tougher restrictions could be needed on either side of the festive period.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:05
Minister says it is 'too early' to make Xmas decision [Video]

Minister says it is 'too early' to make Xmas decision

Business Secretary Alok Sharma has said it is "too early" for the government to say whether social distancing restrictions can be eased around Christmas.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:52
Minister defends government over PPE criticism [Video]

Minister defends government over PPE criticism

Business Secretary Alok Sharma has defended the government's "very fast" process in securing supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) after the National Audit Office exposed transparency failings.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56

Related news from verified sources

Sir Lindsay Hoyle: PMQs via videolink is 'better than having no questions'

Sir Lindsay Hoyle: PMQs via videolink is 'better than having no questions' Boris Johnson's virtual appearance at Prime Minister's Questions is a "second best" option but the...
Sky News - Published